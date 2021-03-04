$30.89 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $30.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.96 million and the highest is $31.99 million. MTBC posted sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year sales of $134.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.07 million to $136.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

MTBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,755 shares of company stock worth $865,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MTBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MTBC by 147.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MTBC by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

