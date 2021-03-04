$31.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $31.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.54 million and the lowest is $31.05 million. Iteris reported sales of $30.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $116.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Iteris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

