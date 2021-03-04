32,410 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 7.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.82. 3,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,995. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.74.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.