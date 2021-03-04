3,444 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $542.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

