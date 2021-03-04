35,700 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of The Cooper Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.14.

NYSE:COO opened at $381.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $396.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

