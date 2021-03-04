$358.51 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $358.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.86 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $392.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Shares of ESS opened at $267.26 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $303.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.