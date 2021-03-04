360 Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 412,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,342,243,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,014,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,914,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

