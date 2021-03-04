36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.04. 36Kr has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

