$37.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post sales of $37.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $174.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BWEN opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.