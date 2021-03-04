$373.95 Million in Sales Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $373.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.70 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $442.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,801 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

