3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 26,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in 3M by 616.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.92. 13,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

