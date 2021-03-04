$4.64 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce $4.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.74. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

