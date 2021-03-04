$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

WHR stock opened at $190.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

