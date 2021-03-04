$4.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.16. RH reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSE:RH opened at $460.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $524.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

