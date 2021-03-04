40,700 Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Franchise Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.