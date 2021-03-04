$43.05 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $43.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.49 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. Safehold reported sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $184.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $237.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.30 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.