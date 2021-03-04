44,511 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.17% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 58,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

