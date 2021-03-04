$468.68 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $468.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.85 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $330.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total value of $9,363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,111,634. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $1,022.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $956.78. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,236.57.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

