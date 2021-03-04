$485.08 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $485.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $439.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 165,662 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 144.4% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 220,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.