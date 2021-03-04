$49.96 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post sales of $49.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.81 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $117.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.54 million to $121.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.98 million, with estimates ranging from $79.21 million to $80.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Centogene in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

