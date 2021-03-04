4NEW Trading Up 72.3% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $26,370.36 and $3,604.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 72.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

