500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 15.3%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares fell 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.00. 843,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,136,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The company has a market cap of $816.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

