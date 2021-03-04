$51.56 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $51.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $48.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $220.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $226.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.64 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $276.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

Several analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $24.40 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $806.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

