$54.68 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $54.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.96 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $54.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $232.41 million, with estimates ranging from $229.78 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $818.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

