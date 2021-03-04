$548.59 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $548.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.20 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $601.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,623 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $218.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

