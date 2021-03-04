$55.47 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce $55.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.94 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $132.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $345.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.33.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.