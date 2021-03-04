$55.47 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce $55.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.94 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $132.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $345.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

