$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.13 billion to $26.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

