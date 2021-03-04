$60.94 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $60.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.16 billion. McKesson posted sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $239.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $253.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

