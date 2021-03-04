$607.42 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $607.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $601.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $617.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $661.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

NYSE FLT opened at $282.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

