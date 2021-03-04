$63.90 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $63.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $241.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $239.45 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $244.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.