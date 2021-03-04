$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $765.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $741.20 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $824.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

AYI opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 97.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

