$8.47 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post $8.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.60 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.13 billion to $34.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $178.06 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.