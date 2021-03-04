888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.35

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.35 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.17). 888 shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 1,653,491 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.35. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

