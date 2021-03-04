88mph (MPH) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can now be bought for about $103.91 or 0.00220333 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00451897 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 329,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,356 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

