$9.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post $9.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. Tesla posted sales of $5.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla stock opened at $653.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $806.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.50. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

