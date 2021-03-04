9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
