9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NMTR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424,100. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

