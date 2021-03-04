9,034 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,492,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

