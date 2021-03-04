9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 510 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

