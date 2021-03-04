9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $17.11 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 5.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 260,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $305.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

