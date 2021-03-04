9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,494. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

