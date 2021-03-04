9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after buying an additional 535,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 613,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

