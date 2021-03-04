9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

