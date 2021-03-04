9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

XOM traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 1,720,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

