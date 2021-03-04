9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.