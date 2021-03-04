9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,870,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 433,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

NYSE GS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,346. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $340.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

