AA (LON:AA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.80

AA plc (LON:AA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.80 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34.95 ($0.46). AA shares last traded at GBX 34.95 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,993,235 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AA to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.68.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

