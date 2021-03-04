Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $385.33 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,424,468 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

