Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

