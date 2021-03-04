Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Aben Resources Company Profile
