Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

